Delhi MCD councillor writes to PM; alleges corruption

[India], June 28 (ANI): A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillor, Jyoti Rachoya, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, levelling corruption charges within the ranks.

Speaking to ANI, Rachoya stated, "I wrote the letter to the Prime Minister and Amit Shah regarding the problems in my ward. In the past, I had written letters to the mayor and other senior leaders, but no one responded to my complaints, therefore I decided to write to the Prime Minister himself."

She claimed that there was illegal construction work ongoing in the area.

"As I have to face the general public, so it was my duty to take stand on their behalf. I have levelled corruption charges due to the illegal construction work that was ongoing in my area despite my complaints in the zonal office. I met with the commissioner many times, but there was no solution for these issues. Therefore in my letter, I have expressed my desire to protest as no one is listening to my complaints," Rachoya added.

She also alleged that her complaints were not given due attention as she was a Dalit.

"I felt that my complaints were not taken seriously because I belong to a Dalit community. I have to go to the high court for all my problems," said Rachoya. (ANI)