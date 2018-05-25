Delhi-Meerut Expressway to ease commute: Nitin Gadkari

[India], May 25 (ANI): Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will ease the commute and reduce pollution.

"90 km long Delhi-Meerut Expressway will help commuters coming to Delhi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida will also reduce pollution. By March 2019, the work will be completed and the journey from Delhi to Meerut will be possible in only 40 minutes," said Gadkari.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be India's widest controlled access expressway which would connect Delhi with Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad.

The expressway is under construction since 2015 and is expected to be completed by March 2019. The estimated cost of the project is 841.5 crores. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has divided the project into four packages- Nizamuddin Bridge Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Delhi- Uttar Pradesh border- Dasna, Dasna-Hapur and Dasna-Meerut. (ANI)