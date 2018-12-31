Delhi Metro: Pink line's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar section flagged off

[India] Dec 31 (ANI): The Lajpat Nagar- Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink line of Delhi Metro was flagged off at Metro Bhawan Auditorium here on Monday.

The 9.7 km-long-corridor that was flagged off by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be operational for commuters from 4:00 pm today.

"I feel utmost pleasure and pride to flag off Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink line of Delhi Metro, with Hon'ble Union Minister @HardeepSPuri," tweeted Sisodia.

Japanese Ambassador HE Kenji Hiramatsu, secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durga Shanker Mishra, Managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Dr Mangu Singh were also present during the inauguration event. The section will connect Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 through four metro stations-Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mayur Vihar 1. However, a small section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake is still under construction due to land issues. Hence, trains from Majlis Park will go until Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, while trains coming from Shiv Vihar will terminate at either IP Extension and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake. The previous sections of the line such as Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Moti Bagh to Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake were opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation earlier this year. (ANI)