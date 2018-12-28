Delhi Metro: Pink Line's Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar stretch to open on Dec 31

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): In a New Year gift for the Delhiites, Delhi Metro is all set to open the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink Line on December 31.

The 9.7-km stretch comprises five stations -- Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. While Vinobapuri, Ashram and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations are underground, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 will be elevated.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: "Mark your calendars! Pink Line extension from Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 will begin operations from 4 PM on 31st December 2018. The section will connect Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 through Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mayur Vihar 1. #DelhiMetro".

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section is part of the 59 km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. The entire line is a part of the Phase III network. The main highlights of the corridor is the Hazrat Nizamuddin, that will serve the railway station of the same name and is one of the busiest stations in the city, giving passengers direct access to the area. The station will also serve the nearby Sarai Kale Khan ISBT as well. The upcoming Mayur Vihar Phase-1 will act as an interchange station between the Pink Line and the Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida City Centre/Vaishali). While the opening of the 59-km line will allow commuters to travel seamlessly, a small section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake is still under construction due to land issues, thereby rendering the Pink Line into two different lines. Hence, trains from Majlis Park will go until Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, while trains coming from Shiv Vihar will terminate at either IP Extension and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake. The previous sections of the line such as Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Moti Bagh to Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake were opened by the DMRC earlier this year. The Pink Line is an almost U-shaped line encircling most parts of the busy Ring Road, connecting various localities such as Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Anand Vihar and Welcome. (ANI)