Delhi Metro Service to be curtailed on Republic day

[India] Jan 25 (ANI): Services of Delhi Metro trains will be restricted on Saturday on the account of security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

"The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Saturday, January 26 (Republic Day) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The entry and exit of passengers at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 am up to 12:00 pm while the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will close entry and exit from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm. However, the Central Secretariat station can be used for interchange of passengers between Yellow and Violet line, DMRC said.

Metro schedules of Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) and Red Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) have also been partially modified. The metro stations on Violet Line, namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 pm. In addition, all the Metro parking lots will remain closed from 06.00 am on January 25 to 2.00 pm on January 26. Security arrangements in the national capital has been beefed up. Around 25,000 police personnel deployed in and around Rajpath with almost 405 DFMG gates set up at all entry and exit points of which, 30 crucial entry points have been equipped with CCTV cameras integrated with facial recognition feature. All wanted terrorists and criminals' data, along with their photographs have been fed into them. Snipers, equipped with anti-drone guns, will be stationed on a total of 160 rooftops and buildings in and around the area of the parade will be evacuated on January 25 after 12 pm and will be sealed till the main Republic Day Parade event. Meanwhile, security has also been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on Jammu-Srinagar Highway. (ANI)