Delhi Metro's Magenta line a milestone in Noida's development: Adityanath

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the step to inaugurate a stretch of the new Magenta line of the Delhi Metro would prove to be a milestone towards development of Noida and Greater Noida.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the metro line in Noida, the chief minister said, "This step to inaugurate Metro's magenta line will prove to be a milestone towards realising the dreams of development for the Noida and the Greater Noida region."

He added the Uttar Pradesh Government would soon bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra as well.

"Today is Christmas and it is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion," Adityanath further said. Prime Minister Modi today inaugurated the new Magenta line of the Delhi Metro. The prime minister, along with Adityanath, also travelled on a patch of the new route - from Noida to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station. The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa. The coaches will reportedly have an LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which would facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds. The Magenta line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs.(ANI)