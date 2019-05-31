Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station gets platform doors

[India], May 30 (ANI): Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) have been installed at Rajiv Chowk metro station on the Yellow Line, one of the busiest stops in the Delhi Metro network.

"Platform screen doors have been installed at Rajiv Chowk metro station (Yellow Line) to help in crowd management at the interchange station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote on Twitter.

The DMRC had undertaken a project to install PSDs at six stations on the Yellow Line -- Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat.

While PSDs were installed at Chawri Bazaar, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi stations last year, Kashmere Gate got the safety feature in March this year. The installation of PSDs at Rajiv Chowk station marks the end of the DMRC's project. The new metro lines -- Pink and Magenta Lines and the Airport Express Line have the platform doors installed at their respective stations. PSDs help to better manage crowd management at interchange stations and also improves the air-conditioning flow at underground stations. These doors also help to prevent incidents of commuters falling on tracks. There have been demands from commuters to install PSDs at all stations of the Delhi Metro network in the wake of rising suicide incidents. (ANI)