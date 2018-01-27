Delhi: Minor arrested for murder in Rohini

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one juvenile for killing a post office security guard in Delhi's Rohini Sector 7.

According to the police, "60-year-old Sushil Kumar was brutally assassinated. The police have also recovered a part of the broken bat, which was used as a weapon for murder. Two hard disks, one mobile and Rs. 20,000 were stolen from the site."

Media reports say, Sushil Kumar's retirement was to be held in February.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI