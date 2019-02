[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Some miscreants, armed with guns, robbed a finance office on Wednesday night in Vijay Vihar locality of North Delhi.

According to the complainant Mahender Verma, 3-4 boys came to his office at 8:40 pm. They robbed Rs 45,000 and a gold chain at gunpoint.

“They also fired bullets at his office and fled on bikes later,” he added.

Vijay Vihar police station has received the complaint and registered the cases under relevant IPC sections. (ANI)