Delhi: More than 3 lakh expected at 'Majdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally'

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): Farmer outfits All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU) and Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) will be holding a rally on Wednesday at Parliament Street in the national capital under the name 'Majdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally'.

In total, fifteen points have been listed by the unions, including loan waivers of all India farmers; land to landless; implementation of Forest Right Act; 200 days work and Rs 350 wages for MGNREGA workers; Price control of essentials commodities and PDS; and minimum wages of Rs 18,000 for workers (including no contract system as all should be permanent).

"More than 3 lakh people are going to participate in this mega rally," Hannan Mullah, general secretary, AIKS, told ANI. Mullahalong with Tapan Sen (CITU), Vijay Raghavan (AIAWU) and AIKS president Ashok Dhawale will address the rally. Mullah said, "Farmers, factory workers from different parts of the country will participate in the rally." (ANI)