Delhi: More water released into Yamuna from Haryana's Hathani barrage

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): River Yamuna's water level continued to rise as around 28,253 cusecs of water was released into the river from Haryana's Hathani barrage on Wednesday morning.

Following the discharge from Hathani Kund Barrage, river Yamuna on Tuesday crossed the danger mark - which is 204.83 metres - after which Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had called an emergency meeting.

In the meeting - which was attended by Head of Departments, including the representatives of police, army and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) - it was decided that tents will be erected after the assessment by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDMs).

Furthermore, in the low lying areas, boats along with divers have been stationed and SDMs have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.Apart from this, all the officers were asked to follow instructions on "Delhi Flood 2018". (ANI)