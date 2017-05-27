Delhi, Mumbai on alert after input about possible terror attack: Report

Mumbai: A group of 20 Lashkar-e-Tayiba may have entered India from Pakistan and are planning to carry out a "spectacular terrorist incident", a report has claimed.

According to the report in Times of India, a terror alert has been issued by intelligence agencies warning possible suicide attack at metro station in Delhi and other crowded places in Mumbai or in border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan.

The report said that according to input, these men have been trained by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

Police have issued an advisory to ensure tight monitoring and strengthened anti-terror measures at metro and railway stations, airports, hotels popular among tourists, crowded markets, religious places and stadiums in Delhi, said the advisory. The alert says the infiltrators plan to out a "spectacular terrorist incident," so as to attract media attention, it said.