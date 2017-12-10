Delhi NCR to receive light rain on December 11

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will see fresh and season's first widespread rainfall activity soon.

As per Skymet Weather, an active Western Disturbance is likely to approach the Western Himalayan region today evening.

An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan. This will be responsible for the widespread rainfall activities over Delhi NCR region on December 11 and December 12.

The intensity of these rains is likely to be more on December 11 while, during the latter half of December 12, some clearance is expected.

However, light spells can again be anticipated in Delhi NCR on December 13 and December 14. Skymet Weather has predicted that the downpours will leave a considerable measure of dampness in the air, leading to misty or foggy conditions. Moreover, the mugginess level will be high. There will be a drop in temperature and light breeze conditions will prevail. The winter chill, which often sets in the long stretch of December, is yet to begin. (ANI)