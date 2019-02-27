Delhi: NOTAM leads to 47 flight cancellations, 4 diversions

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): As many as 47 flights were cancelled and four were diverted to Delhi owing to the issuance of NOTAM earlier on Wednesday.

Out of the 47 flights cancelled from Delhi Airport, 25 were departures and 22 were arrivals. In addition to this, four flights, two each from the domestic and international sector were diverted from other destinations to Delhi.

Similarly, in Mumbai Airport, eight arrivals and eight departures were cancelled during the day.

Meanwhile, a Dubai bound jet airways flight was asked by Pakistan ATC to return to origin airport, Delhi today. The Delhi to Dubai flight was asked by Pakistan ATC not to use Pakistani airspace owing to the issuance of NOTAM which had restricted movement of commercial aircraft.

A Jet Airways official told ANI, "A jet airways flight was told to leave the Pakistani airspace." Earlier in the day, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had issued NOTAM, 'A Notice to Airmen' that there will be no commercial flights movement in border airports of Amritsar, Pathankot, Srinagar, Jammu, Shimla, Dharamshala, Kullu and Leh. (ANI)