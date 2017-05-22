Delhi: Operation conducted to deport 'illegally' staying foreigners

[India], May 22 (ANI): The South District Police and the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Monday conducted a joint operation to deport illegally staying foreigners.

Based on an input received from the FRRO, raids were conducted today early morning in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Malviya Nagar.

Over 100 police staff, supervised by ACP CAW Apoorva Gupta, assisted by ACP/Operations Palwinder Singh Chehel cordoned off and sanitised the two marked locations and a total of 20 foreigners which include 19 females and one minor child belonging to different Central Asian Republican countries, who had entered India without proper travel documents, were briefly detained.

The deatined foreigners were handed over to the FRRO staff for further necessary action at their end. (ANI)