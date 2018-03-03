Delhi: Over 9000 people booked for traffic violations on Holi

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): The Delhi traffic police on Friday booked 9305 people for various traffic violations till 4 pm in Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

Out of the total, 1,918 cases of drunken driving were registered, mostly in the southern part of the city.

People violating traffic rules on the day of Holi are always very high.

Last year, the traffic police issued around 11,000 challans for various traffic violations.

The Delhi Police had made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order during the festival.