Delhi: Overnight drizzle brings partial relief, air quality still 'very poor'

New Delhi: A slight overnight drizzle brought some relief from a thick layer of smog hovering over the national capital on Saturday. However, the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region continues to be of 'very poor' quality.

According to the MeT department, shallow fog and mist are likely to continue in Delhi and the NCR in the days to come.

The Central Pollution Control Board had on Friday released the new air quality index data of Delhi-NCR with prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in 'very poor' category.

In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50, it said. But the AQI was slightly better on Saturday -- 303 -- as compared to that of Friday (307). The highest level of PM2.5 was 187.06 micrograms per cubic metre on Friday.