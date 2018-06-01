Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather

[India] June 01 (ANI): A Spicejet Flight had to be diverted to Varanasi last night due to extreme bad weather at Patna.

The Delhi-Patna SG-8480 Flight landed at Varanasi at 10.40 p.m. on Thursday and the passengers were safely deplaned.

"Delhi-Patna SG-8480 Flight had to be diverted to Varanasi last night due to extreme bad weather at Patna. It landed at Varanasi at 10.40 p.m. and passengers were deplaned. Boarding completed at 11.50 pm but aircraft had to return to bay as some passengers created ruckus inside aircraft," Spicejet said in a statement.

"As flight duty time limitations of crew was nearing, decision was taken to operate it to Patna via Delhi without change of aircraft at Delhi. However, around 20 passengers refused to board the aircraft to Delhi despite being assured that plane would be flying to Patna," the statement added. The Spicejet team said that every possible effort was made to fly the passengers to Patna last night but uncertain weather, objections by a few passengers twice --- first while flying to Patna directly and while flying via Delhi --- and exceedence of flight duty timings of the crew resulted in the delay. "As the Flight Duty Time Limitations of the crew was nearing, a decision was taken to operate the flight to Patna via Delhi without any change of aircraft at Delhi. However, around 20 passengers refused to board the aircraft to Delhi despite being assured that the same plane would be flying to Patna and the passengers would not be required to deplane at Delhi. With the weather still uncertain in Patna, a decision to operate directly to Patna could have resulted in the flight again coming back to Varanasi in case of bad weather in Patna and the crew exceeding their FDTL (maximum work hours). Additional commercial flights have been operated today morning by SpiceJet for the stranded passengers," the statement added. (ANI)