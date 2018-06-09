Delhi plunges into darkness as dust storm, rain lash city

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): Pitch darkness descended upon the skies of Delhi on Saturday evening when the national capital was hit by sudden dust storm accompanied by strong winds and rain.

The sudden sandstorm was accompanied by rains bringing relief from the scorching heat in the city.

Delhi, which had been reeling under temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, got relief after the mercury came down by few notches.

Heavy sandstorm and rains were also reported in Gurugram.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department predicted strong winds followed by light showers. (ANI)