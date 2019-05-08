Delhi police arrest four people for cheating unemployed youth on pretext of giving jobs

[India], May 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing government jobs.

"Acting on the complaint filed by Surendra Kumar, the police arrested four people who were running the syndicate of cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing government jobs," police said on Tuesday.

Police also confiscated printing material, laptop, mobile phones, SIM cards, and other forged documents related to government plans from the accused.

"On April 14, the complainant saw an advertisement published in the National Hindi Daily Newspaper 'Dainik Jagran' regarding open recruitment under 'Ayushman Bharat Yojna'. He was later asked to deposit Rs. 12,500 into a bank account," added police. "On further enquiry from the office of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, he got to know that the men were trying to cheat him," police said. Police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)