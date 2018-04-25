Delhi: Police arrest man for raping minor stepdaughter for 2 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter for two years in the Jaitpur locality, PTI reported on Tuesday.On April 20, the girl’s mother took her to a government dispensary as she was ill. The dispensary informed the Delhi Child Protection Unit, who took her to a police station. She then told the police she had been sexually assaulted for at least two years.
