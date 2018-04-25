  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi: Police arrest man for raping minor stepdaughter for 2 years

Delhi: Police arrest man for raping minor stepdaughter for 2 years

Last Updated: Wed, Apr 25, 2018 13:40 hrs
Protest Against Rape

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter for two years in the Jaitpur locality, PTI reported on Tuesday.

On April 20, the girl’s mother took her to a government dispensary as she was ill. The dispensary informed the Delhi Child Protection Unit, who took her to a police station. She then told the police she had been sexually assaulted for at least two years.

The police arrested the 38-year-old man on Sunday. He had allegedly threatened the girl against telling anyone about the incident.

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features