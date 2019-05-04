Delhi Police arrest man who killed elder brother

[India], May 4 (ANI): A man who absconded after he allegedly murdered his elder brother was on Saturday arrested by the police.

The accused, Manoj Yadav, had killed his elder brother at his residence here on May 2 following a heated argument, police said.

Following the murder, he fled to Haryana but was arrested by a team of Special Staff of Delhi Police, Dwarka.

A weapon was also recovered from the accused.

Admitting to the crime, Yadav claimed that his family was fed up with the illicit relationships of his elder brother, police said.

He said that the family ended up losing its property due to misdeeds of his elder brother and hence he took the extreme step. (ANI)