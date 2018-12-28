Delhi: Police arrests burglar gang in South Delhi

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): As many as eight members of a burglar gang were arrested in Jangpura here on Wednesday, the police have confirmed.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Delhi (South East) said, "We arrested eight people who broke into a house and stole jewelry items a few days earlier. We have seized house break-in equipment, a car, and jewelry."

The police, on December 23, got news regarding a burglary case in Jangpura, following which, a police team headed by ICBP Sub Inspector of Moolchand, Inspector SHO of Nizamuddin, Bijender Singh ACP of Lajpat Nagar was formed to catch the gang.

The police was able to find footages of two suspected persons in the CCTV footages of the surrounding areas of the burgled house. Biswal said that as nobody was able to identify the two suspects, they became sure that the suspects were from somewhere else and could be involved in the alleged crime. One of them was identified as Deepak alias Deepu, aged 30, and was allegedly involved in more than 25 criminal cases. The other members of the gang included Arun Kumar, aged 23, a resident of Malviya Nagar and is a qualified dancer, Harsh alias Sonu, 22, who has a record of alleged involvement in 26 criminal cases, Captain, 21, Ankit, 24, Vishal, 22 and three others. Biswal further informed that the burglar gang was active since 2010. (ANI)