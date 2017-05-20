Delhi Police arrests five who wanted to lead Bieber's lifestyle

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a gang of five burglars, who were so impressed by the lifestyle of international pop sensation Justin Bieber, that they used to throw lavish parties with stolen money.

According to the police, the gang, headed by Roshan Messi, specifically operated in the South Delhi's diplomatic area, with the stolen cash to hit rich targets.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmay Biswal said that Messi was attracted to the lavish lifestyle of Bieber, which led to these criminal acts.

"Roshan Messi was a school dropout and had dreamt to become a rockstar. He is fond of listening English songs and was attracted to the lifestyle of Hollywood pop singers," Biswal said. "Roshan Messi committed these crimes to fulfill his desires of partying and wearing branded clothes. Roshan even committed that there were days when he used to call his gang members to party worth Rs 35,000 to 40,000," he added. The gang used to steal in areas like Shantiniketan, Saket and Sarojini nagar continuously. The gang has been involved in more than 20 criminal acts of stealing. Earlier on May 4, soonafter getting released from a Juvenile Correction Home, where the five were held on charges of previous incidents of burglary, they, reportedly, targetted the residence of a French deplomat and a retired IAS officer. (ANI)