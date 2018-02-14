Delhi Police arrests IM terrorist

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid.

Khan, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh is an accused in five bomb blast cases.

An engineer-turned-terrorist is a dreaded terrorist and is wanted in many cases of terrorist acts.

This arrest comes days after India's most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi an accused in the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts case, was arrested by the Special Cell on January 22.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)