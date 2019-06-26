Delhi police bust gang of jeans robbers, four held

[India], June 6 (ANI): The Special Staff of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four persons, including a national-level wrestling champion in connection with a robbery of trucks transporting high-quality denim material worth Rs 30 lakh.

The arrested persons include two robbers and two receivers.

According to police, the robbers were involved in several theft cases in Delhi.

On May 20, a PCR call was received at Police Station Swaroop Nagar. The complainant Nasseb told that a TATA vehicle loaded with 77 rolls of jeans clothes has been robbed at gunpoint from GT Road near Shani Mandir. When he was going towards Mukarba Chowk, suddenly two young boys came in front of his vehicle on a motorcycle and signalled him to stop the vehicle. When Nasseb slowed down, the robbers forcibly dragged him out and snatched keys at gunpoint. Thereafter, they ran away with the vehicle loaded with Denim jeans worth Rs 30 lakhs.

After the case was registered at Swaroop Nagar Police Station, police carried out an investigation and scanned CCTV footage of the route where the incident occurred but could not ascertain to which direction the vehicle went towards exactly. However, they were able to track the location of the driver's phone, which was also taken by the men. The last known location of the phone was found to be in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur Delhi via Raghubir Nagar, after which it was turned off. On June 5, the robbers were apprehended near Badli Bus Stand. They were identified as Om Shankar and Ritik Goswami. Two toy pistols were also seized from their possession. During detailed interrogation, accused Ritik disclosed that he is a wrestler of national level. As per disclosure, two receivers of the jeans namely Anwar and Santosh were apprehended and all robbed jeans roll (64 in the same shape and 13 in cutting shape) were recovered from the godown in Anwar. (ANI)