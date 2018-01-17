Delhi Police chairs high-level meeting ahead of Republic Day

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday held an inter-state coordination meeting to review the security arrangements in the national capital in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

During the meeting, the officials shared intelligence information on terrorism, terror outfits and their designs.

Officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh were present along with Delhi Police officials.

The officials also discussed various other issues related to fake Indian currency notes, trafficking of illegal firearms, smuggling of narcotics, tenant verification, guest house checking, cyber cafe owners guest accommodation, human trafficking, missing children. Besides law and order, the security and vigilance at the borders were also discussed in the meeting. (ANI)