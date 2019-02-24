Delhi Police cracks down on illicit liquor production, hooch factory raided

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Delhi police raided a hooch factory preparing illicit liquor and recovered large amounts of chemicals and detergent powder among other things.

Alarmed by the recent hooch tragedies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam, Delhi police had deployed a team to act upon the preparation of illicit liquor in the region.

SI Sanjay Sharma who headed the team said, “On the basis of secret information, a raid was conducted in the area of Murga Market, Raghuveer Nagar on Feb 22 where a hooch factory preparing illicit liquor was captured by the team. Two drums of illicit liquor prepared with chemicals, washing detergent powder and other articles that were being used for preparing illicit liquor were seized.”

A case has been registered under sections 33/34/35/38 of Delhi Excise Act. The raid comes at a time when the death toll in Assam’s hooch tragedy continues has touched 83 till late Saturday evening. Over 200 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat districts. (ANI)