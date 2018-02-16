Delhi Police did exceptionable tasks lately: Rajnath Singh

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Delhi Police has done some exceptional tasks in the last few days.

Speaking at the 71st Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police here, the Home Minister said the Delhi Police arrested wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Khan, rescued a child kidnapped before the Republic Day and managed the chaos at the time of the release of Padmavat.

Singh said the Delhi Police did a great work by arresting Khan, the mastermind of serial bomb blasts across the country that left about 165 persons dead and over 535 injured.

The terrorist, absconding from the past 10 years, was arrested in Nepal by a Delhi Police special cell. Ariz Khan alias Junaid was most importantly wanted in the 2008 Delhi serial blasts case with which the Batla House encounter is related.(ANI)