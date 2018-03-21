Delhi Police files charge sheet in Bawana fire case

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed charge sheet in connection with Bawana fire case, in which 17 people were charred to death in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Delhi's Bawana area.

Earlier in January, a Delhi court sent the owners of the firecracker factory Manoj jain and Lalit Goyal, accused in the Bawana fire, to judicial custody.

On January 20, 17 people were killed in a fire at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana area in New Delhi.

Of the 17 killed, 10 were women. A man and woman were also injured. (ANI)