Delhi Police files chargesheet in K.C. Patel honey trap case

[India], June 2, (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday filed 32-page chargesheet in Tis Hazari Court in the BJP MP K.C. Patel honey trap matter.

The chargesheet includes name of three accused including a woman. It also has name of 21 witnesses.

The Tis Hazari Court last month sent Ajay Pal Chauhan, who is accused of helping a 40-year-old woman honey-trap Patel, to judicial custody till June 23.

The police informed the court that Chauhan was the co-accused in the case.

The police said the woman, who was arrested on May 2 during interrogation, made a mention of Chauhan.

The 40-year old woman had allegedly filmed obscene videos of Valsad MP K. C. Patel after drugging him and had threatened to make them public if she was not paid Rs. seven crores. "The woman and Chauhan have been friends for a decade. She used his name to threaten influential people and extort money," the police counsel said. Earlier, the Tis Hazari Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chauhan, who was arrested by the Delhi Police. Patel in his complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik alleged that the gang was being operated by the woman, who took him to her house in Ghaziabad.(ANI)