Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang

Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the national capital's infamous Neeraj Bawana Gang.

The accused have been identified as 23-year-old Vikrant alias Chatanki and 22-year-old Akshay alias Goli. Two pistols along with live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Both the arrested persons are close associates of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

On Tuesday, during the evening hours, secret information was received about the movements of members of Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gangs.

Following the input, two separate teams were constituted and the accused were nabbed. The Neeraj Bawana gang is one of the oldest and infamous gangs, active in the national capital and surrounding areas and is involved in various crimes. (ANI)