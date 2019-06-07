Delhi Police nabs interstate red sandalwood smuggler, 8 logs recovered

[India], June 6 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an interstate red sandalwood smuggler, Amit Verma, from Asola village and recovered eight logs of sandalwood from his possession.

Police said the recovered wooden logs weighed around 571 kilograms.

According to Delhi Police, the recovered material costs around Rs. 50 lakh (approximately) in the Indian Market and about Rs. 2 crores (approximately) in the international or Chinese market.

The accused was nabbed based on secret information and identification of the recovered logs were done by a Wildlife Inspector. Forest Act was registered and the accused person was arrested.

Following the arrest, Verma disclosed that he, along with his other associate, were smuggling the illegal red sandalwood from Karnataka with the help of one smuggler who is a resident of Karnataka. He also informed that the smuggled product is supplied to two Nepal nationals. Police is attempting to trace and arrest all the involved personnel. (ANI)