Delhi Police nabs member of banned Manipuri terror outfit

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a member of the banned terrorist organisation of Manipur Kangleipak Communist Party-Peoples War Group (KCP-PWG).

The Police nabbed Moirangthem Ranapratap from Manipur's Bishnupur District.

He was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest was also announced by the agency.

The 37-year-old, along with his associates, was involved in extortion and extending threats to businessmen and influential people.

According to the police, Moirangthem Ranapratap had also directed one his accomplices to set up a base in the capital to carry out unlawful activities and to extend threats to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The self proclaimed general secretary of the terror outfit has been brought to Delhi on transit remand. (ANI)