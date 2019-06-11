Delhi Police nabs noted gangster Vijay Farmana in Lucknow

[India], May 17 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested gangster Vijay Farmana, who is wanted in 11 murder cases, from a mall in Lucknow on May 15, police said on Friday.

A weapon and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said in a statement.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was earlier declared by both Delhi Police and Haryana Police on the arrest of the gangster.

"A special team of the Crime Branch led by Inspector Gagan Bhaskar nabbed Farmana in a mall in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow on May 15. The gangster went to the mall to meet one of his girlfriends," read a statement issued by the police. "On seeing the police, Farmana tried to flee but he was cornered by the police. The gangster took out his pistol to fire but he was overpowered by police officials," the statement added.

Farmana is wanted in 11 murder cases, including triple murders and various cases of robberies and carjackings of luxury vehicles. The police said during the interrogation, Farmana, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, confessed that all 11 murders were committed by him. (ANI)