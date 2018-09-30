Delhi Police nabs proclaimed offender absconding for 3 years

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested Ajit Jain, a proclaimed offender (PO), who had been absconding for the past three years. Three cases were registered against a company owned by him in Saket Court, alleging him of handing over faulty cheques in exchange of computer parts worth Rs. 4.34 lakhs.

The complainant was a supplier of computer parts and filed a case in Saket Court against Jain's company, alleging that he was persuaded by the company for selling computer parts on credit. However, Jain failed to make the payment and fled from the area.

Jain, who was one of the directors of the company, did not appear before the Court despite repeated notices being issued to him. The police said Jain was deliberately evading the proceedings and continued to remain absconding by changing his address. The arrested offender was pronounced an "Absconder" in an order dated March 18, 2015, by the court. During the investigation, all details were collected from the bank, and other directors of the company were interrogated. On the basis of information gathered, several raids were conducted in all his residences. Finally, the team conducted a local inquiry in Pul Prahlad Pur area and succeeded in apprehending the absconder from the area on the evening of September 28, when he came to meet his parents. (ANI)