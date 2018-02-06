Delhi police rescue kidnapped 5-year-old; accused shot dead

The child, identified as Rehan, reunited with his parents. Image: ANI

: A five-year-old child, who was abducted from his school bus late last month by two armed bikers, was rescued by the Delhi Police from the kidnappers' hideout in Ghaziabad early on Tuesday. One kidnapper was killed in the gunfight while two others were admitted to hospital.

The child, identified as Rehan, has been handed over to his parents.

In a midnight rescue operation, a crime branch team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Gopal Nayak rescued the kidnapped child from the clutches of the kidnappers.

In an encounter that broke out between the police party and the kidnappers after the latter opened fire, two of them suffered injuries, while the third was arrested. They have been identified as Ravi, Pankaj and Nitin. Of the two injured brought to GTB Hospital, Ravi was declared dead. The rescued child has been handed over to the parents. Delhi Police said the rescue mission was launched around 1 am and one policeman was hit on his bullet-proof jacket when the kidnappers opened fire. One of the kidnappers was killed when the police returned fire, while two others received bullet injuries and were admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Last month, two masked men on a motorcycle waylaid a school bus in east Delhi and abducted the child from among 20 children after shooting the driver in the leg.