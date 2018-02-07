Delhi Police sub inspector gets 4-year jail

[India] Feb. 7 (ANI): A sub inspector (SI) of Delhi Police has been sentenced to four-year jail in bribery case.

The Special Judge, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi sentenced Ramesh Chand Diwan, then Sub Inspector of Narela Police Station to undergo four years simple imprisonment with fine of Rs. 20,000 in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered the case on July 16, 2015 on a complaint that SI Diwan was threatening the complainant and demanding bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant for not implicating him and his family members in a case registered against him at Narela Police Station, which was investigated by said sub inspector.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe from the complainant. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on December 2, 2015 in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Tis Hazari Court, Delhi. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)