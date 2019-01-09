Delhi Police to file chargesheet on JNU students soon: Amulya Patnaik

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police will soon submit charge sheet against JNU students in a sedition case in which its former students union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were made accused, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said on Wednesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 on charges of sedition for allegedly organising an event in the university campus protesting hanging of Parliament-attack accused Afzal Guru. The three students have denied any act of sedition or any wrong doing.

Speaking at the annual press conference of Delhi Police, Patnaik said 2018 was a successful year from terror point of view as 11 terrorists from different outfits were arrested in the past one year. During the press conference Delhi Police also presented crime statistics.

Patnaik said that the department has been successful in preventing a number of crimes by new initiatives and through steps taken for crime prevention and detection. In this regard he mentioned that 300 `Raftar' bikes were launched to improve patrolling. He added that the role of beat officers has been enhanced and they have been sensitized towards specialized responsibilities which include concentration on beat policing only.

Patnaik said that surveillance on known criminals has been increased and patrolling patterns have been redesigned by having integrated checking round the clock and emphasis on criminal intelligence.

"Apart from these there has been a tremendous change in police attitude towards citizens," patnaik said. According to Delhi Police for the first time a Public Perception Survey was conducted with a motive to know the public mood and comfort level of public towards police.

Giving out crime figures of 2018, the Delhi Police in a presentation said that while heinous crime in Delhi declined by 11.72%, drugs peddling cases increased by 66.61% compared to last year. In heinous crime, cases of dacoity decline by 36.11 %, murder were down 3.25%, attempt to murder was down by 16.26%, robbery declined by 20.15 %, riot declined by 54%, kidnapping for ransom dropped by 35.71%, and rape was down by 0.78 %.

Delhi Police said that while rape cases have gone down, rape by known persons have increased with 43.47 % were committed by known persons and 22.86 % by unknown, 12.04% by relatives, 2.89% by employee and co workers, and 16% by neighbours.

Among other crimes, snatching was down by 17.70 %, burglary declined by 59.05 %, and abduction cases went down by 18.61%. However, there was 6.01% rise in total IPC cases in 2018 (23,6476). In 2017 this was 22,3077 and 2016 it was 19,9107.

However, what remains a challenge for Delhi Police is theft of motor vehicles as such cases drastically increased from 39,084 in 2017 to 44,158 in 2018. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police earned Rs 105.99 crore by challaning the errant drivers.

Delhi Police also remained harsh in taking actions against its own personnel for their involvement in corruption. As many as 472 policemen faced vigilance enquiry out of which allegations were proved against 272. (ANI)