Delhi Police ups security for Holi

[India] March 01 (ANI): Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order during Holi.

Addressing media persons here, Delhi Police PRO Dependra Pathak said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place during Holi festival on Friday.

He said any kind of hooliganism and drunken driving will be dealt with strictly.

He also said that strict action will be taken against those applying colour forcefully to others, especially girls and women.

"Any kind of hooliganism, drunk driving or forcefully applying colour, especially girls and women, will be dealt with strictly," said Pathak.

He said the Delhi Police has deployed adequate number of personnel to maintain law and order. Police pickets will be there at strategic points to maintain law and order, said the Delhi Police PRO. Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials will be stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other traffic violations. (ANI)