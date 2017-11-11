Delhi pollution: Government calls off odd-even plan in NCR

New Delhi: Hours after the National Green Tribunal gave its nod for the implementation of the odd-even plan with certain riders, now the Delhi government has called off the scheme which was supposed to come into force from November 13 to November 17 in the national capital.

"In light of the two conditions by the NGT on 2-wheelers and women drivers, at the moment we are calling it off (the odd-even scheme)," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said.

"We will go back to the NGT on Monday, file a review petition for them to reconsider their decision regarding the two," he added.

Earlier in the morning, the green court had directed the Delhi government not to exempt two-wheelers, women drivers and government cars from the scheme. The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm. The car-rationing scheme, which was enforced twice in the national capital in 2016, will be in place between November 13 and 17 from 8 am to 8 pm. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.