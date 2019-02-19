Delhi: Ponty Chadha's nephew held for ramming Bentley into auto, killing 1

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against Asees Singh Chadha for allegedly ramming a speeding Bentley SUV into an auto-rickshaw at Vinay Marg area in which one person lost her life, said the police.

Asees, who is 19 years old, is the son of Rajender Singh Chadha who is apparently late liquor baron Ponty Chadha's brother.

The police informed that a case has been registered under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased, who succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, has been identified as a 51-year-old woman Gulshat Alijanova. Three others, who are critically injured, include the auto driver who has been identified as Raghubir Singh and two Turkmenistan nationals namely Alma Gul Atayeba and Gulia Yyam.

According to reports, the luxury car was being escorted by a Punjab Police vehicle. Also, it is reported that two Punjab Police officials were inside the SUV when it met with the accident. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)