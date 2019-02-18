Delhi: Ponty Chadha's nephew rams SUV into auto-rickshaw injuring 4

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Four people suffered severe injuries after a speeding Bentley SUV allegedly rammed into an auto rickshaw at Vinay marg area in the national capital on Monday.

Late liquor baron Ponty Chaddha's nephew, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, has been arrested.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the luxury car was being escorted by a Punjab Police vehicle.

Also, it is reported that two Punjab Police officials were inside the SUV when it met with the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)