Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi meets differently-abled boy, assures assistance

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi as a high profile personality is well known but there is an aspect about her life which is not known at all in public.

Away from the public eye and media glare, the daughter of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi helps a differently-abled boy who lives in a slum cluster near the residence of her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

She visits the family of Ashish about every two months to ask about his well being. One such occasion was Tuesday.

"Priyanka asked me ‘Friend are you fine'," Ashish told ANI.Ashish's father Subhash Yadav said: "She comes here every two months, spends time with us and asks us about our well-being. I told her that she had promised that she will provide a vehicle however that has not reached us, to which she said that the same will reach in a day or two. She has been helping us in Ashish's treatment for the last 3-4 years. No leader till date has come here, but her and Rahul ji, they treat us like family." Priyanka, Ashish’s sister said, “She came here and inquired about Ashish’s well being. He gets very happy when he sees Priyanka ji on television and is fond of her.” Priyanka Gandhi has been made in-charge of 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name was announced as the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh-East, she was on a private visit abroad. (ANI)