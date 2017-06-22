Delhi: Prostitution racket busted, 10 women, two operators arrested

[India], June 22 (ANI): A premises in Delhi's Rohini was on Thursday raided, where a prostitution racket was running in the garb of a Unisex salon.

The operation was carried out on a tip-off receievd by the North Rohini Police Station.

A decoy customer was sent to make a deal and after completion of deal, Inspector Birendra Singh, along with other staff, arrested 10 women along with two sex racket operators, Sandeep Singh and Manjeet Singh.

Both have been arrested under Sections 3/4/5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, according to the DCP, Rohini district.

The premises, reportedly, was taken on rent for the last two months. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)