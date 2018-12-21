Delhi: PSU bank officers to observe strike today

[India] Dec 21 (ANI): All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) will stage a protest today against the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, and Dena Bank, and put forth a demand for immediate wage revision as per charter of demands.

As per a joint statement released by the public sector banks, protestors will sit on a strike at Sansad Marg to oppose attacks and assault on bankers, mis-selling of third-party products, reduction in existing medical facilities for officers and steep increase in medical insurance premium for retirees.

The protest is being held to urge the government to focus more on business and non-performing asset (NPA) recovery, proper work-life balance and five-day weeks, updating or revision of pension and scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), and switching over to defined pension payment scheme. The other demands that will be raised by the PSU bank officials include parity in pension and other benefits of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) with state-owned banks and immediate resolution of human resource issues in Catholic Syrian Bank and IDBI Bank. (ANI)