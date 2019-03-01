Delhi: Rains to begin from March 2

[India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi on Friday woke up to a cold morning with partly cloudy sky, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering at 8 Degree Celsius and 24 Degree Celsius.

The pollution remains in the 'moderate' category with Air Quality Index docking at 132 in the morning. Relative humidity at 8:30 in the morning was 97 per cent.

"Now for another 24 to 48 hours, in the absence of any significant weather system, the weather over Delhi-NCR will remain dry with the clear sky and bright sunshine. However, on March 2, another fresh Western Disturbance will approach the northern hills which will once again induce a cyclonic circulation over the northwestern plains. A trough will also extend from circulation up to South Uttar Pradesh," said Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency stated.

"This trough will be responsible for giving scattered rain and thundershowers over Delhi-NCR on March 2 and 3. Thereafter, the weather systems will once again weaken and move eastwards, leading to commencement of dry and cold northwesterly winds," it added. (ANI)