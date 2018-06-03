Delhi-Ranchi Indigo flight returns midway over engine glitch

[India], June 3 (ANI): A Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday had an Air Turn Back (ATB) and returned to Delhi following an engine snag, which the flight faced midway during the journey.

"The crew carried out an engine in-flight shut down following the standard industry procedure... The matter is under investigation and has been reported to the regulator," according to the statement issued by the airline.

IndiGo VT-ITE Neo aircraft (6E 509) landed in Delhi safely with 183 passengers and seven crew members onboard.

This comes two days after another IndiGo flight (6E-972), from Kolkata to Port Blair, aborted take-off due to an engine snag. (ANI)