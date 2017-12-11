Delhi receives scattered showers, air quality expected to improve

[India], December 11 (ANI): As predicted, Delhi and other parts of National Capital Region (NCR), received scattered rain on Monday evening.

Apart from bringing the temperature down, the rain is likely to help clear some of the pollutants that left Delhiites gasping for fresh air.

According to Skymet Weather, light to moderate rains are expected in several parts of the city.

In the wake of the cloud cover, maximum temperatures hovered around 24 degrees today.

Cloudy weather would prevail over Delhi NCR for the next 24 hours, with chances of on and off rains.

These rains will help in bringing down the mercury, intensifying the winter chill. (ANI)