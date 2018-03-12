Delhi: Restaurant owner injured in brawl

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Two people were injured after a quarrel broke out between a restaurant owner and few customers over bill payment in Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

Late yesterday night, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call regarding firing in Rajouri Garden's Boom Box Cafe.

Owner Rizul Garg and his brother Nikunj were injured in the brawl, who were later admitted to Kukreja Hospital.

According to the police, "Soon after the phone call, our staff immediately reached the spot and enquired about the incident. A case for causing hurt and intimidation has been registered on the statement of Rizul".

"One of the CCTV cameras installed in the restaurant showed that one accused was seen taking out a pistol but later kept it back inside. But due to the ongoing commotion, the face of that person could not be seen clearly. Efforts are being made to identify that person and to recover the weapon," police added. Another case was registered against the owner of the restaurant under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for serving hookas and cigarettes. (ANI)